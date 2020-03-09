A man has been found dead outside a "gentleman's club" in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

A member of the public found the body just after midnight this morning, police confirmed.

A scene examination is underway at the corner of Manukau Rd and Empire Rd.

The location is outside "Club 574 Gentlemen's Club" in Manukau Rd.

Police have started a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were called to the address on Manukau Rd by a member of the public just after midnight.

An autopsy will be conducted today.

"We are still working to confirm the man's identity and locate next of kin," Baldwin said.

* Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.