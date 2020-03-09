A man has been found dead outside a "gentleman's club" in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.

A member of the public found the body just after midnight this morning, police confirmed.

A scene examination is underway at the corner of Manukau Rd and Empire Rd.

The location is outside "Club 574 Gentlemen's Club" in Manukau Rd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Police have started a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were called to the address on Manukau Rd by a member of the public just after midnight.

An autopsy will be conducted today.

"We are still working to confirm the man's identity and locate next of kin," Baldwin said.

* Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.