A man has been found dead outside a "gentleman's club" in the Auckland suburb of Epsom.
A member of the public found the body just after midnight this morning, police confirmed.
A scene examination is underway at the corner of Manukau Rd and Empire Rd.
The location is outside "Club 574 Gentlemen's Club" in Manukau Rd.
Police have started a homicide investigation.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were called to the address on Manukau Rd by a member of the public just after midnight.
An autopsy will be conducted today.
"We are still working to confirm the man's identity and locate next of kin," Baldwin said.
* Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557.