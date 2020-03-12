Several recommendations have been proposed to address potential corruption and bribery within the police's ranks after a mole was discovered.

A dedicated anti-corruption unit to investigate suspected crooked cops has been announced after an Auckland officer was uncovered as an informant for the criminal underworld.

Vili Taukolo was well-paid to access sensitive police material for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.