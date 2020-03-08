Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is considering setting up "drive-through" coronavirus-testing clinics in a bid to limit the spread of the disease.

She has also confirmed that there have been no new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases since the fifth case was confirmed last week.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases around the world reaches almost 110,000 with 3800 reported deaths.

Despite this, Ardern said there was still a low risk of a community outbreak in New Zealand.

Speaking to RNZ, she confirmed the Government was looking into "drive-through" coronavirus clinics – where people are tested inside their cars.

These have been set up in a number of countries, including Wales and South Korea.

Wellington doctor Joel Howe has created a petition calling on the Government to set up drive-through clinics – it has so far surpassed 2000 signatures.

He told Newshub: "The outbreak overseas is so fast-moving, it's really important we make some changes now, and adjustments, before the flu season starts".

Asked if the Government was considering setting up these types of clinics, Ardern told RNZ that it was.

"What I want to make sure ... is we have reach across the country," she said.

"In some cases ... in overseas countries they're calling it drive-through; in others, they're making sure they're being treated from their car."

Ardern said it was about making sure that contact between suspected cases and anyone else is reduced.

She warned against people turning up to GP clinics if they are showing symptoms that may be a result of Covid-19.

She said people should call ahead if they think they are symptomatic.

This, Ardern said, would limit the possibility of the disease spreading.

Later today, Ardern will announce the Government's next steps in supporting the economy as the economic impact of Covid-19 continues to loom large.

In a statement last night, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said ministers were "actively considering" a range of options.

"A tailor-made response is required. Industry representatives are telling us they are seeing different effects on different industries in different regions. A one-size-fits-all approach is not what is needed."

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Ardern played down any suggestion that the announcement would be cutting GST.

She said that approach was "not particularly targeted".

But she did provide a hint of what is to come.

"Wage subsidies, training subsidies, things like that you can design in a more targeted way – so I'll be giving a bit of a sense of direction where we're heading in after Cabinet today."

Asked if New Zealand would go into a recession, she said that was all speculation.

"Even though we might not predict it, we need to prepare for it."