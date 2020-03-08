A Wellington man who says he begged a police officer to escort him and his partner home after they were punched in a homophobic attack was shocked when she allegedly refused.

However police say they are committed to working with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual community and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Joe Perrone, 25, and his partner had been attending the Pride celebrations and Joe's partner had been waiting to pay for food at J & M's Fast Foods on Courtenay Place about 4am when a group of teenage girls started abusing him.

Perrone said his partner, who did not want to be named, had ordered chicken from the smorgasbord and was directed by staff to pay at the counter when a group of teenage girls turned on him for jumping the queue.

"They immediately grabbed him, tore up his shirt and started attacking him."

Perrone tried to step in when he saw his partner put his hands up in defence and yelled "leave my boyfriend alone, don't touch my boyfriend".

He said the girls' boyfriends then jumped in and started calling him "faggot and homo".

"I was in the crowd of people trying to break it up and some guy hit me in the face and some girl cut my arm."

His partner's clothes were ripped and torn.

A group of bystanders filmed the incident on their phones and were egging them on, Perrone said. A few others tried to step in and help.

Restaurant staff sounded the fire alarm and people started to leave.

Two police officers arrived and broke the fight up and escorted Perrone and his partner outside.

Perrone was shocked by her response.

"She looked me in the eye and said, 'I'm not going to do that'."

Instead Perrone and his partner had to walk through the crowd of people who had been yelling at and threatening them.

"We were absolutely terrified."

One young woman stepped in and took their hands and helped them walk through the crowd. As they continued down the road, other people saw them crying, hugged them and walked with them to the end of Courtenay Place by The Embassy Theatre, Perrone said.

"The police did calm it down. I will give them that. But they were not there to protect us.

"People in our gay community are not safe, we can't rely on the police to protect us."

Perrone said the main reason he was speaking out was not because he was attacked, but because he wanted police to take more action to help protect the gay community.

Wellington police area commander Inspector Dion Bennett said he would be making inquiries with staff to establish what happened.

The officers involved were working night shift so he had been unable to establish the specific circumstances of this incident at this stage.

Bennett said police were committed to supporting and working with the LGBTQIA+ community, staff and their families and walked in yesterday's parade, while other officers were on duty to ensure everyone's safety.

"Police are absolutely committed to promoting inclusion, diversity, and dialogue, and any report of people being targeted because of their sexual orientation is deeply concerning.

"Violence or abuse towards anyone in our community will never be tolerated by Police and we urge anyone who has been the victim of a crime to contact us on 105 and report it."

