Destiny Church confirms it is moving out of the three-hectare South Auckland premises by the end of the year.
The Church first moved into the Druces Rd property in Wiri in 2014.
It was built with the money raised from the sale of their original church and a $1000 tithe from Destiny Church members.
Now, the church plans to move out of the property when the lease expires in December.