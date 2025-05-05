A Destiny Church spokeswoman told the Herald staff were considering various sites, but had not chosen one yet.

“The [Wiri] property is being sold to new developers, and the building is old, so they are looking to redevelop the property,” she said.

“We have understood for a long time our lease would expire at the end of the year.”

The spokesperson said Destiny Church had a fantastic relationship with its current landlords.

“They have given us glowing references.”

Massey University Emeritus Professor Peter Lineham told 1News he was surprised Destiny Church was leaving its Wiri premises.

“There are so many aspects, a school, a health centre, a gym, there’s a lot of aspects in which it’s trying to serve an extraordinarily poor community. How’s it going to do that in another site?”

Lineham estimated the congregation had halved from its peak of about 2500 at standing room only services.

“Destiny places a big priority in high earning people... they must have lost significant income in the last few years,” he told 1News.

“I don’t wonder that they cannot afford to continue in the present location.”