TVNZ viewers claim anonymous Destiny Church whistleblower’s face ‘visible’, broadcaster cuts clip out of ‘abundance of caution’

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell aired an investigation into Destiny Church on TVNZ+ on Thursday morning. Photo / Greg Bowker

TVNZ says it cut a story featuring an anonymous Destiny Church whistleblower from the digital version of a 1News bulletin out of an “abundance of caution”.

Some viewers claim the whistleblower’s face was too visible during the segment and say they were shocked by what they saw.

TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell launched Under His Command, an investigation into Destiny Church, on the broadcaster’s streaming service TVNZ+ on Thursday morning. That night’s 1News at Six teased the series and featured clips from it.

Campbell, in the clips that aired on 1News, interviewed a woman who was said to be living in hiding after fleeing abuse from her former partner, a member of the Destiny Church’s anti-violence group, Man Up.

But the face of the victim – who is said to be “under a protection order” and “asked for her face to be hidden” – was too visible during the bulletin, according to some viewers.

An edited version of 1News at Six was later uploaded to the TVNZ+ website, but with the Destiny Church segment removed.

1News at Six was uploaded to TVNZ+ late last night. A story was removed from the bulletin out of an abundance of caution which caused a delay,” a TVNZ spokesperson told the Herald.

“John Campbell’s 5-part series premiered on TVNZ+ yesterday. It remains available and there have been no changes to this series.”

A TVNZ spokeswoman wouldn’t comment when asked why the story was removed from the 1News bulletin, if the content is still live on TVNZ+.

Some viewers took to social media to express their shock at the level of visibility of the woman’s face on 1News.

“The live bulletin showed her face, clearly, although the lighting setup was dark, her face was visible.

“My partner and I couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” one person said on social media.

“Her face was clearly visible while they were saying that she spoke on the condition of anonymity ... Seriously poor standard of editing.

“I took a photo of it, thought I was seeing things … but nope, maybe I need to send it to the BSA [Broadcasting Standards Authority],” another social media user commented.

Another viewer said they saw the programme live and were “yelling at the TV” over the issue.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

