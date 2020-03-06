A Christchurch school will not open its doors on Monday after a blaze ripped through three classrooms last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Riwai Grace said they received multiple calls in relation to a fire at South New Brighton School about 6.40pm.

"Crews arrived to find three classrooms and one part of an office block well ablaze."

READ MORE:

• Fires in Wiri and New Windsor, Auckland, overnight

• Total fire ban continues across Auckland and Northland

• South Auckland arson attacks: School community reeling after costly fires

• Premium - Revealed: South Auckland firebug is an ex-volunteer firefighter

• Northland volunteer firefighter jailed after admitting 10 arson charges



Advertisement

A second alarm was used to call more firefighters to the school and at the fire's peak seven fire trucks were used to battle the flames.

The fire was under control by 7.30pm, Grace said.

The school posted on Facebook it would be closed on Monday.

"A huge thanks to staff and community for offers of support," the post continued.

"If anyone has information please contact us privately or the police on 105."

A scene guard was in place overnight and police and Fenz investigators were on the scene this morning.