An Auckland mum has put her immune-compromised child in isolation, rather than send him to a school with links to coronavirus - but it's not time off.

"I take his Xbox controller with me to work," she said.

"[My son] knew it was in his best interest to stay home because he knows just how sick he can get. He knew it wasn't a holiday, and that he would still be doing what was asked for by his teachers."

The woman's son attends Westlake Boys' High School, where a parent was diagnosed as the second New Zealand case of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

She said the school was already aware of her son's medical history, and were "absolutely amazing" and supportive when she contacted them about the self-imposed isolation.

The boy has suffered from medical complications since birth and has had nine surgeries.

"He doesn't have a doorway in his sinus cavity, so he ends up with upper respiratory infections. He had one just a couple of weeks ago so he was put on antibiotics and off school for a week."

The teenager's dean and teachers supplied coursework and so he was able to keep up with his studies at home.

Although her 14-year-old son is currently well and showing no symptoms, the woman said they wanted to be proactive.

"Me and his dad have made the decision to remove him from school for now because he's quite prone to catching whatever is going around. He gets really sick and can be in bed for a whole week."

She said her boss asked if she needed two weeks off as well, but said she couldn't afford it.

"I need to pay my bills. It's all very well for Jacinda to say 'stay at home', but is she going to help out?"