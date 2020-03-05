Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons has died.

Fitzsimons, 75, was the co-leader of the Green Party from 1995 to 2009, and was an MP from 1996 to 2010.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said on Twitter he was "very sad" to hear of Jeanette Fitzsimmons' death. "She was someone who had her principles and stuck to them."

National Party MP Dan Bidois was among people paying tribute to her on social media, tweeting: "Incredibly sad news this morning about Jeanette Fitzsimons' passing. She was a person of incredible integrity and humility. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this time."

Advertisement

During her time as co-leader with the Green Party, she worked in the leadership position along with the Russel Norman and the late Rod Donald.

Jeanette Fitzsimons, ex-Green Party co-leader. Photo/ File

Before entering Parliament Fitzsimons a lecturer in environmental studies at the University of Auckland.

Her first foray into politics was as a candidate for the Values Party, including standing as a candidate at the 1978 and 1981 elections.

During her time in Parliament she was Green Party's spokeswoman on climate change, energy, finance & revenue, genetic engineering, research, science & technology, sustainable economics, transport, and Treaty issues (associate).

In 2018, she addressed the Green Party's two-day annual general meeting, and later told reporters what the Green Party had achieved after 10 months in Government was impressive but the caucus should be careful not to get the "speed wobbles".

Very sad to hear of the passing of Jeanette Fitzsimons. Over the 20 or so years I worked with and observed her everything she did was principled and value based. My thoughts are with her a family and the wider @NZGreens whanau. — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) March 5, 2020

"James' [Shaw's] account of what has been achieved by three and a half ministers in Government is pretty impressive and I'm delighted by the portfolios we got and the work the ministers are doing," she said.

"There's always the risk at this stage of getting the speed wobbles. There's always a tension between keeping the Government going smoothly and getting a lot of achievements from ministerial work and staying true to our original kaupapa."

But Fitzsimons said the Greens' support for the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill was a low point.

Advertisement

"It's wrong, it denies MPs' basic freedom of speech, freedom of association, freedom of thought. It's contrary to the Bill of Rights and its contrary to our policy."

My heart is breaking, and the tears are falling. Jeanette, thank you so much for everything you have done, for standing so staunch and strong for the planet. We will miss you so much. — Mojo Mathers (@mojomathers) March 5, 2020

Fellow former Green Party MP Mojo Mathers tweeted this morning: "My heart is breaking, and the tears are falling. Jeanette, thank you so much for everything you have done, for standing so staunch and strong for the planet. We will miss you so much."