The NZ Transport Agency is urging Auckland motorists to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey as major road works, record congestion rates and rolling bus strikes loom.

March is reportedly one of the busiest months for traffic each year, with vehicles clocking up to 12.4 million kilometres every weekday, an extra 400,000km more than most other months.

Waka Kotahi NZTA's Auckland operations manager Rua Pani has warned motorists to make allowances.

"Plan your journey to avoid morning and evening peak times if possible. Leave earlier or delay your journey until after the peak. Travelling in off-peak hours helps avoid congestion and delays.

"If you have to travel in peak time, allow more time for your journey, or leave the car at home. Travel by public transport, walk or ride. It's good for your health and the environment.

Pani said drivers need to be extra vigilant because of major roadworks and extra congestion.



"If you are driving on the motorways, keep to the speed limit, watch your following distance, keep to your lane, wear your seatbelt and don't be distracted by cellphones or other devices."



Pani said the predicted spike in traffic signals the year being back into full-swing.

"The university year has started, all schools are open and people have finished their summer holidays and are back at work. The summer weather also means fewer people are taking time off for colds and illness."

On top of the expected congestion, Auckland traffic has been diverted around a major intersection at Wellesley and Albert Sts which has been closed for City Rail Link (CRL) construction.

Some public transport users will also be put out by scheduled bus strikes.

About 250 bus drivers went on strike yesterday morning to attend a stopwork meeting, but today's strike action was postponed after a mediation offer.

NZ Bus chief executive Barry Hinkley said in a statement: "We are pleased that the unions have agreed to the mediation and that they have withdrawn their strike action. Now Aucklanders can plan their morning commute with certainty."

Bus passengers may still be stung by the last scheduled strike which is planned for tomorrow morning, and Auckland Transport had some sight-seeing tour buses on standby to ensure university students arrived at their first week of lectures on time.

Motorists can check their journey for delays, roadworks and closures using NZTA's journey planner.



NZTA recommended Aucklanders heading to the airport should look at other options such as using the Waterview Tunnel and SH20.

