An intellectually disabled Kiwi man who was stopped in Bali with a huge stash of medications is expected to be released tonight.

Thomas Michael Daly, 38, a furniture removal worker from Whangarei, has the intellectual ability of a 10-year-old child.

Indonesian Customs officers found 5000 prescription medicine tablets during routine luggage X-rays last Friday when he arrived in Bali. The stash included more than 1400 sleeping tablets.

Police later found 4950 prescription pills separated into individual zip-locked bags.

They immediately suspected he was smuggling and took him into custody.

Indonesian police have said the almost 3kg drug haul is the biggest seizure in the island's history.

Australian security consultant John McLeod has since been working on Daly's behalf, saying Daly suffered from schizophrenia, diabetes and kidney failure.

He told Newstalk ZB he believed authorities were now convinced the New Zealander was genuine.

McLeod hoped to secure Daly's release at a hearing overnight.

He said serious questions needed to be addressed about how authorities in New Zealand could let such a vulnerable person travel, with such a vast amount of medication.

It was reported yesterday that as required under Indonesian law, Daly had a doctor's certificate for the year's supply of 14 different medicines in his possession, that he needs to treat his conditions.

Despite that, he was still being held under the direction of police who were concerned over the massive volume of what are considered controlled substances, with illegal possession carrying a maximum penalty of 12 years behind bars.

The Kiwi planned a nine-month trip in Bali, Thailand and Vietnam and planned to buy a campervan for travelling, despite only having NZ$3000.

After undergoing health checks at the Bali police hospital on Sunday, Daly appeared to faint. He was also worried, confused and also suffering withdrawals from not being able to access some medications, McLeod told Nine News.

McLeod had since been working with local police to provide extra documentation in an effort to free him from Bali and return him to New Zealand.

He questioned why New Zealand pharmacists would dispense such a high quantity of medications given the countries that Daly was planning to visit.

"I have read the letters that show that he is aware that he has to fill and carry his prescriptions with him through four different countries. In either of the countries, this would have landed him in a cell. For a pharmacist to fill those script really makes you have to question their actions. Tom is a statistic of the system," McLeod said.