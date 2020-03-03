An Auckland church targeted by a Jesus statue thief has been struck again with another two religious items stolen.

Royal Oak's Carmelite Monastery hit headlines in November after a man and a woman broke into sacred site, stealing a Sacred Heart Jesus statue and a smaller Infant Jesus of Prague statue.

Images of the first theft of the statues.

They were recovered the following day, found damaged in a cemetery nearby.

Then on Friday, February 28, a man broke into the chapel, and stole two small statues.

Advertisement

He returned later that evening and ended up stealing Lenten Giving Envelopes, used by the congregation to donate with during Lent.

Nun Johanna Keil-Penn posted on social media about the initial burglary: "I never thought I would have to go through this again."

Then today she revealed the two statues had been recovered by a person who knew the man.

READ MORE:

• Jesus returns: Stolen statues recovered by Auckland church

• Thou shalt not steal! CCTV images show pair stealing Jesus statue from Auckland chapel

• Poland: Priest's giant statue is 'world's tallest Christ'

• Returned Jesus statue welcomed back to chapel

"Thank you for all your help and we continue to hope that the thief will be caught," she said.

The returned but damaged Jesus statue. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the burglary on Sunday evening, and police were making inquiries.

It was unclear if it was related to the previous burglary, she said.

In relation to the November burglary, a 36-year-old man is remanded on bail due to reappear in Auckland District Court on March 27 on a burglary charge.

Advertisement

A 28-year-old woman is also remanded on bail, and is due to reappear in Auckland District Court on March 26.