A delivery man has been caught on CCTV epically tackling an alleged car thief at a South Auckland mall.

At around 10am last Friday, Joshua Maiama was captured making deliveries at Westfield Manukau when he tackled and brought down a man who had allegedly stolen a vehicle, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they were responding to reports of a stolen vehicle driving in the area and located it parked near the mall.

However, as police approached the vehicle one occupant decided to do a runner and fled into the mall.

Police chased the male in the mall before he was tackled by Maiama.

The delivery man and former Marist Saints league player told 1 News that he decided to act quickly when he heard two cops yelling out, as he wanted to help.

"I dont know what made me do it - I just thought I'd help - that's what anyone else would do," he told 1 News.

Police said the 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested in relation to a number of outstanding warrants to arrest.

Police wanted to acknowledge Maiama's assistance and are now getting in touch to thank him.