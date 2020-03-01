Go home unhappy Kiwis

Australia and New Zealand have been friendly countries for over a century. We have faced similar challenges and paved a similar path over time.

But for us to maintain this friendship,

Special treatment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Sports levies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Slow-witted criminals

Underpaid presenters

Experience vs gender

Troubling virus facts

Residency rules

Facing up to hygiene

Losing control

Exporting convicts

Virus restrictions

Drive out gangs