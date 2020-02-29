Air NZ has halved its flights to Samoa after the island nation insisted that all passengers carry a medical certificate confirming they are fit to travel.

The national airline has cancelled one flight and reduced its service from six flights to three from tomorrow.

It follows Samoa's health officials introducing a requirement for all passengers entering the country to carry a medical certificate dated within three days of travel in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

"All passengers to Samoa are now required to carry with them a medical certificate, indicating they are well and able to travel," Air NZ said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister David Clark meet with staff at the Healthline office in Auckland on Saturday.

"Customers must hold medical certificates dated within three days of booked travel. This will be required for check-in before a boarding pass is issued.

"While these restrictions are expected to be disruptive to some customers planning to travel to Samoa, Air New Zealand understands the request, and will do what is necessary to comply with the requirements of the Samoan Government."

The airline has cancelled its Auckland-Apia flights scheduled for tomorrow, Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile major supermarkets are working hard to restock sold-out and high-demand items in the way of apparent panic buying after New Zealand's first case of coronavirus was confirmed.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday that a person in their 60s who flew in from Iran on Wednesday is in Auckland City Hospital with coronavirus after being taken there by family.

They are in an isolation ward and public health officials are tracing other people they have been close to, including passengers on the flight.

The patient is said to be "stable and continuing to improve".

However, in the way of the announcement that the potentially deadly virus was present in New Zealand, Auckland supermarkets were hammered by customers stocking up on essentials like toilet paper and water.

At some stores, queues were out the door and people even lined up before opening.

Hand sanitiser has been unavailable at supermarkets for days due to the coronavirus scare.

A shopper at one Pak'nSave supermarket on Friday night said it was as if people were "stocking up for the apocalypse".

This morning a Foodstuffs spokesperson assured customers that the company was working hard to make sure essential items were available.

Foodstuffs own major supermarkets Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square.

"We have been prioritising deliveries over the weekend to stores which have seen increased customer demand," the spokesperson told the Herald.

"Since the coronavirus has emerged globally, demand for products including hand sanitiser has significantly increased.

"We're working with suppliers to secure more stock as soon as possible, but volumes are limited due to international demand.

"Customers can expect stores to be out of stock completely or to have quantity limitations in place."

The spokesperson said if customers continued to shop "normally", stores would have no issues providing "the usual range of products".

"We would ask customers to resist the urge to stock up as this simply puts unnecessary pressure on stores," they said.

There had also been an increase in online shopping at Foodstuffs supermarket chains.

Countdown general manager of corporate affairs, quality, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin was reluctant to comment but gave a short statement.

"We would urge customers not to stockpile," she said.

"There's no need to panic and we have systems in place and are working with our suppliers to manage demand so that we can provide the essentials that Kiwis want.

"We're also monitoring products, our stores and online shopping throughout the day and getting stock into stores as best we can.

"We'd reiterate that stockpiling isn't necessary and we'd encourage customers to simply shop as they normally would."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also weighed in, telling the public to continue with everyday life.

"If you need a bottle of milk, go and get it. If you don't, do not react in any other way than you would any other day," she said.

"The public should be going about their daily lives."