On January 26 we published a letter entitled "In defence of landlords" which gave an account of the letter writer's experiences of a property management agency, OneCiti Limited.

We wish to make clear that OneCiti Limited rejects the claims contained in this letter that any of its agents have been dismissed from a previous role working as an estate agent or that, when acting for this client, it entered into a tenancy agreement without client approval.

The Herald on Sunday apologises for not having referred the allegation to OneCiti for its response before publication.

Tail wagging the dog

Heather du Plessis-Allan is right about Jacinda's behaviour to Winston.

However, Winston is an unstable egomaniac, and his reaction to any censure would be similar to that of Donald Trump.

She should have got rid of him a year ago and had an election, even if it was lost. It beats having an irrational tail wagging the dog.

Neville Cameron, Coromandel

Bill safeguards crucial

Jack Langstone does not seem to understand what Mary Appleby was saying in her letter when she commented on Andrew Tichbon's slogans in support of the EOLC Act: 'My life. My death. My choice.'

Appleby's criticism was completely valid because it referred to the potential danger of a message likely to also resonate with those at risk of suicide.

Langstone's defence of the act is based on an entirely different argument, which concerns the provisions of the act.

Untested anywhere in the world, it is certainly less robust than laws legalising euthanasia and assisted suicide elsewhere.

We know this by simply asking the following questions about the bill's safeguards: Are independent witnesses required at key stages of the process; is there a test of mental competence prior to the lethal dose being administered, is there a cooling off period, and does either of the two doctors need to have specialist medical knowledge of the person's illness?



Shockingly, the answers to all of the above questions is "No" — even though they are examples of safeguards from overseas jurisdictions.

The only logical and safe response of the public is to echo this "No" loud and clear in the referendum on the EOLC Act.

Mariano Mendonza, Henderson

Wrong to involve others

Responding to my letter against the End of Life Choice Act, Martin Hanson and Ann David (February 23) rely heavily on the myth that opposition to euthanasia is a Christian peculiarity, even though my argument was secular.

My main point was that is it wrong to involve others in your death by arranging for them to kill you: even if they formally consent, turning them into killers changes them. David emphasises the need for compassion (fair enough), but that doesn't justify me in risking harm to others so I can have a controlled death.

Hanson says suicide, while not criminal, is not freely available because of the Mental Health Act. Fair enough, but this just means sane suicide is available, and that's all I meant.

Hanson also warns of a theocracy. That's fictional: we are clearly in a secular society; it just remains to be seen whether it tolerates religion, especially Christianity.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt

Opposition to legislation

Martin Hanson is like a broken record on the subject of those opposed to the End of Life Choice Act.

He should relax and take a break from his constant Catholic bashing.

For one thing, most opposition is based on the legislation itself, not on theology. And for another, if the population is as secular as Hanson says, any rarely expressed religious views will simply turn readers off.

Robyn Jackson, Hamilton

Flaw in our healthcare

The recent outbreak of coronavirus demonstrates a basic flaw in our delivery of health care.

Centralised healthcare in major hospitals and cities works well for acute care but encourages the spread of viruses and puts acute care facilities and their personnel at risk. There is need to develop a better method.

The Community Health Aide model of care used by the Indian Health Service in rural Alaska, US, combines use of local aides and telehealth technologies to provide the ability to care for people in their local community without the need to travel larger communities and cities and risk further transmission of viruses.

Donald Lemieux, Te Kuiti

Kerre's Tinder command

I have cut out and pasted Kerre McIvor's command into my wallet. Should I get the urge to Tinder-date, rape and kill a woman I will dig it out and read it again. I'll be surprised if it doesn't work.

Dennis N. Horne, Howick