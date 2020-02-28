Police have arrested a man after a murder investigation into a death at a South Auckland house in the early hours of Friday.

It's the second murder investigation launched in two days in South Auckland after a man died in a shooting in Otara early today.

Police are also at the scene of a separate shooting incident in Mt Roskill this morning.

Police officers blocking off Marion Avenue in Mt Roskill, Auckland. Photo / Stewart Sowman-Lund

In relation to the first death, police said they were called to an address on Trimdon St, near Manurewa, just after midnight on Friday and found a man dead.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the death.



He is due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

Otara shooting

In a separate incident, a man was killed and another injured in a shooting overnight in Otara.

About 11.45pm shots were fired on Bairds Rd, in Otara. When police got to the scene, they found a man had been critically injured.

They attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

A second person was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Incident in Mt Roskill

Police are also responding to another suspected shooting in Mt Roskill this morning. Three people have been taken to Auckland Hospital, one in a critical condition.