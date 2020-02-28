People appear to be panic buying and "stocking up for the apocalypse" following confirmation coronavirus has hit New Zealand.

Customers are reporting massive queues at many Auckland supermarkets where water, hand sanitiser, soap and tissues are flying off the shelves.

Many people posting on social media have described panic buying while checkout operators say it's busier than Christmas time.

Shoppers stocking up at Pak'nSave, Lincoln Rd, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Shopper Raj told Marcus Lush the queues at Royal Oak Pak'n Save were huge.

"The lines are massive across all aisles - it's just crazy"

"I just gave up and came back home."

He says he saw a lot of different things in peoples trollies - but lots of tins and water.

"I just saw this half a kilometre line and gave up and came home.

"I'll be doing click and collect instead."

Empty shelves at Pak'nSave, Lincoln Rd, Auckland tonight. Photo / Supplied

One person at Pak'n Save in Lincoln Rd said the isles were "full of panic, with hand sanitiser and face masks sold out".

Another person posted pictures showing empty shelves and said it was like people were "stocking up for the apocalypse".

Massive queues at Pak'nSave in Albany tonight. Photo / Facebook - Bacosa Lacsamana

A lady at Albany Pak'N Save said she had been shopping there for three years and never seen anything like it.

"Even the cashiers was telling us that it's more today than Christmas season."

Paul, who works at a New World on Auckland's North Shore, told Lush tonight has been 30 to 40 percent busier than normal.

"We had a customer come up to me and say they had to get out of Pak n Save Albany because it was like Christmas Eve."

Mass stocking up at Remuera New World tonight. Photo / Supplied

"They apparently had queues from checkout all the way back to the butchery department so they couldn't do their shopping there."

Paul says it started getting busy from around 5 this evening and people told him they were stockpiling food due to the coronavirus.

"I thought there must have been some special event on."

Henderson resident Lee Moraes, 32, arrived at Pak'n Save at 9.15pm and struggled to find a park. He then noticed all the trolleys were gone.

"I walked in and there were no trolleys left and I thought this is ridiculous, I only wanted to by one thing: onions for a sausage sizzle and I had to wait in line for ages.

"There were people in masks all around and panic buying stuff, water was getting sold out."

The coronavirus panic buy is real, the queues at this Pak n Save are snaking around most of the store pic.twitter.com/JfGWt86tO9 — giving up for lent (@chumbawumpscut) February 28, 2020

"I tried to make a joke of it, like I said 'we're all going to die' and this lady was like 'aren't you scared, why are you not scared, you should be scared'."

He said it was sad that people were so stressed.

"People were [talking about coronavirus] especially at the checkout point.

"It took me a good half an hour to get though [buying onions]. I was on the 12 item isle. But there were people waiting there for ages."

"They were still coming when I left. The car park was full."

The Ministry of Health confirmed a person in their 60s who flew in from Iran on Wednesday is in Auckland City Hospital with coronavirus after being taken there by family.

They are in an isolation ward and public health officials have begun tracing other people they have been close to, including passengers on the flight.

