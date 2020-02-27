A 24-year-old Danish backpacker was allegedly raped after being picked up hitchhiking and taken to a remote cemetery near Hamilton.

A man was arrested and charged with rape an hour later.

Detective Senior Sergeant Will Loughrin said the woman was hitchhiking just outside of Hamilton on Thursday when she was picked up.

She was then driven about 80km to a secluded cemetery near Hikutaia where the man allegedly attacked her.

"At some point she was able to escape during the attack."

Someone found her soon after on some farmland nearby in a state of distress, Loughrin said.

The woman was able to give the police information about the car and within an hour two young officers stopped a car of that description and spoke to its driver.

Loughrin said the man gave the officers "key features" which led to his arrest.

A 50-year-old Hamilton man will appear in Hamilton District Court today charged with rape.

Loughrin commended the "quick work" of the young officers who were able to "get a really quick resolution to a really horrendous crime".

The woman is being supported by police and other agencies, he said.