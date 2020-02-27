Commuters on a ferry from Eastbourne this morning were greeted in Wellington by several police officers with Tasers.

At about 8.45am, just before the ferry was due to leave from Days Bay, a woman was verbally abusive towards a man, a police spokeswoman said.

"She also produced a knife, but there were no injuries."

The woman got on the ferry but the man stayed behind and called police, the spokeswoman said.

By the time the ferry arrived at Queens Wharf in Wellington City there were several police officers with Tasers waiting for the woman.

Police were speaking to her and another person who was thought to be her companion.