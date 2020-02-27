Scammers are using an ACC email address to try trick people into a clicking a link that could compromise their email account.

The spam emails, sent this afternoon, appear to come from a legitimate @govt.nz or @co.nz email address and urge recipients to migrate to a new version of Microsoft Office.

ACC has issued an alert about the phishing emails.

"Under no circumstances should you click on the link ... If you get an email like this, do not click on any links or attachments."

Advertisement

It's not yet known how the emails were sent or how many people have received them.

READ MORE:

• About 70,000 Air New Zealand Airpoints customers caught in phishing scam

• Capital & Coast DHB caught out by email phishing scam - but no privacy breach

• New phishing scam comes with warning

An example of the spam ACC email sent this afternoon.

An email seen by the Herald appears to have been sent from the email address "Michael.Yang@acc.co.nz".

It urges to click on a link to immediately migrate to a new Microsoft Office system so you can continue to access pay slips, the staff directory and email among other functions.

"All staffs/Outlook Users are expected to complete this process within 24 hours to avoid delay on mail delivery and to also enjoy the new outlook features.

"On behalf of IT Support. This is a group email account and it's been monitored 24/7, therefore, please do not ignore this notification, because it's very compulsory," the spam email said.

ACC said in a statement on its website that as soon as it was made aware of the emails, they took action to stop more being sent.

"We're confident no personal information was accessed, including contents of sent and received emails."

Advertisement

ACC said to contact CERT NZ to report a cyber security issue.