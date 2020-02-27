A cyclist has been seriously injured after being run over by a truck near Queenstown this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene - at the Coronet Peak access road, near the intersection of Malaghans and Littles Rds - about 1.45pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene - at the Coronet Peak access road, near the intersection of Malaghans and Littles Rds - about 1.45pm.

A police spokesman at the scene said the cyclist was being treated by St John staff for serious injuries. Photo / NZ Herald

A Fire and Emergency crew and about four police vehicles, along with St John staff, all from Queenstown, attended the scene.

"[The person] will most probably be airlifted to Dunedin Hospital but we won't be able to confirm that 100 per cent just yet," the spokesman said.

He understood there was only one person in the truck at the time, and they were not injured.

"The rain has made the road quite slippery after a long hot spell so we just encourage people to take extra care."

An investigation is ongoing.