A crash is causing early morning delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway, near Oteha Valley.

Emergency services are responding to the crash near the Oteha Valley on-ramp on State Highway 1.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the crash is blocking the left south-bound lane by the on-ramp.

Motorists are being told: "Pass the scene with care and expect delays."

