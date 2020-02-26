A crash is causing early morning delays on Auckland's Northern Motorway, near Oteha Valley.
Emergency services are responding to the crash near the Oteha Valley on-ramp on State Highway 1.
The New Zealand Transport Agency says the crash is blocking the left south-bound lane by the on-ramp.
Motorists are being told: "Pass the scene with care and expect delays."
