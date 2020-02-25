The family of a couple killed in a crash at Cambridge, orphaning their two sons, say they're devastated at their loss but humbled by the support and generosity from everyone.

Christopher O'Byrne, 32, and Brenda Kora, 31, of Eastern Bay of Plenty, died in the crash on Cambridge Rd at 5.40pm on Saturday.

Their 9-month-old son, Eli, was also in the vehicle and has fought initial critical injuries to now be in a stable condition in a ward at Waikato Hospital.

Kora's other son, Riley, 11, was not in the car at the time of the crash.

Family of the couple today thanked everybody for their support "during this tragic time".

"The sudden tragic loss of Chris and Brenda has left us all devastated beyond measure.

"We would like to thank everyone that has donated to Riley and Eli's Givealittle page, we are humbled by the generosity you have shown us."

More than $17,000 has been raised for the two boys since the Givealittle page was launched on Tuesday.

Riley, 11, pictured cuddling his 9-month-old stepbrother, Eli, who is recovering from injuries suffered in the crash at Waikato Hospital. Photo / Supplied

They made specific mention of the members of the public and emergency services that did their best to help O'Byrne, Kora and Eli at the scene and afterwards.

"You are our heroes and you have our undying heartfelt gratitude for all that you do."

In their statement, they said family were caring for Riley and Eli remained in hospital where he was receiving "outstanding care and is surrounded by family".

"We are pleased to report he is improving every day.

"We thank everyone for their love and support as well as respecting our need for privacy at this traumatic time."