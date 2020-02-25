The National Aquarium of Napier has to say "see ya later" to its much-loved alligator.

Cheryl the American Alligator will be returning to Butterfly Creek in Auckland where she had previously resided.

Cheryl had been on loan from Butterfly Creek since 2011.

"The original plan was for a stay of two years," National Aquarium General Manager Rachel Haydon said.

"But she was so popular that her time with us was extended.

"After being a much-loved resident at the Aquarium, Cheryl is now heading home to her beautiful new enclosure and original family at Butterfly Creek."

Cheryl will be leaving Hawke's Bay on March 5 after a nine year stay at the aquarium. Photo / National Aquarium of New Zealand

Cheryl will be leaving Napier on March 5 and her move will be overseen by the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"Cheryl's enclosure at the Aquarium will be opened up to give our large population of terrapins more space while we consider options for this exhibit," Haydon said.

"Should the planned expansion of the National Aquarium go ahead, exotic species such as American Alligators will not be a feature.

"Instead, the focus will be on native species, with an emphasis on education and ocean conservation. So any future plans for this exhibit space will likely be to house native species."

American Alligators in captivity have a lifespan of 65-80 years.

"Planning to take on an animal for its full life is a serious responsibility, so these loans allow a chance for an institution to have a species for a shorter period if they otherwise couldn't make a longer commitment".

The exit of Cheryl follows the euthanisation of the aquarium's elderly pirhana late last year.