A person would have been sick of the sound of elevator music this morning after being trapped in a lift in Taupō for forty minutes.

Fire crews were called to an address on Lake Terrace about 8.49am as a person was trapped in a lift, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman.

He said the person was released about 9.30am.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the incident happened at the Tui Oaks Motor Inn in Taupō.

When contacted, a person who answered the phone at the inn wouldn't discuss the incident but did confirm the fire service was on scene.

Fire crews often carry a lift key or call a local lift rep to retrieve the trapped, he said.