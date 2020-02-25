Four months ago a central Auckland woman shared a jackpot of $38 million with another winner, now she has bought her dream house.

The woman won $19.1m in a Lotto Powerball draw last October and her life had been completely flipped on its head since - she still drives the same $2000 car, though.

The nation is preparing for the second-largest Powerball prize in New Zealand history, an eye-watering jackpot worth $42m tonight.

"We've always dreamt of owning our own home and now it's a reality – though it's still quite hard to believe," the $19.1m winner said in a statement today.

"The win has changed our lives so much, but a few things remain the same. We still work in the same jobs, but now we don't work for the money – we do it for the passion."

In the history of Lotto NZ, 85 per cent of major winners continue working at the same job they were working as before their win.

The October winners had donated money to multiple charities like The Salvation Army and SPCA, they had also paid-off family members' mortgages.

"One of the best things about winning Powerball is being able to make a difference and give back to the community," she said.

Ahead of tonight's monster draw, Lotto encouraged Kiwis to play responsibly.

The only other time a bigger Lotto Powerball had been won was in 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast snapped up $44m.

2019 Powerball winner statistics

• 56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

• 81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

• 100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

• 50 per cent of winners helped charities.

• 75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.