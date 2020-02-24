A young woman stabbed more than 16 times by her former partner in a busy Auckland street has finally met the three men who came to her aid that horrible day.

Crystal Tupou, 19, suffered critical injuries when she was stabbed 16 times in broad daylight on Anzac Avenue, in downtown Auckland, on November 22, 2018.

The injuries affected her vital organs - including her lungs and kidneys - and she spent almost two weeks in hospital after the frenzied attack.

In an emotional moment, Tupou finally got to thank and hug the men who saved her life that day.

Crystal Tupou was left fighting for her life after being stabbed multiple times.

Police have named her heroes as Steve Smith, Daniel Coombe and Walker Hunt.

The meeting was organised by police staff and was also captured on video.

As the three men walk into the room one by one, Crystal is overcome with emotion and cries as she sinks into a hug with the first of her heroes, Smith, who is also visibly emotional.

Crystal suffered multiple stab wounds.

Smith was the first man on the scene and immediately gave first aid to a semi-conscious Crystal.

Smith tells her: "First couple of minutes I was on my own. I kept telling you that you were going to be okay."

The scene outside the Wilson Parking building on Anzac Ave where Crystal Tupou was stabbed multiple times. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fighting back tears, Smith later explains how difficult it had been.

"Very emotional to see something like that. It just breaks my heart," he whispers.

Crystal paid tribute to the trio and thanked them for stepping in that day.

"They saved my life. There's no way I'd ever be able to repay them, but I hope a big thank you would be enough.

"I want everyone to know that they've played a big part in getting me here because if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here and alive today."

Crystal's former partner, Micah Shannon Santos, had used a fake Facebook account to lure the then 18-year-old into meeting him the day of the attack.

He was charged with attempted murder and eventually plead guilty. He was sentenced to six years' imprisonment.