A young woman stabbed more than 16 times by her former partner in a busy Auckland street has finally met the three men who came to her aid that horrible day.

Crystal Tupou, 19, suffered critical injuries when she was stabbed 16 times in broad daylight on Anzac Avenue, in downtown Auckland, on November 22, 2018.

The injuries affected her vital organs - including her lungs and kidneys - and she spent almost two weeks in hospital after the frenzied attack.

In an emotional moment, Tupou finally got to thank and hug the men who saved her life that day.

Crystal suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police have named her heroes as Steve Smith, Daniel Coombe and Walker Hunt.

