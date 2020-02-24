A firearm incident which caused a Rotorua school and kindergarten to go into lockdown has been revealed as an alleged hoax.

A police spokeswoman said a 22-year-old man had been charged with using a phone for a fictitious purpose.

The call, made around 2.42pm yesterday, alleged a person was threatening another person with a firearm at a Homedale address in Pukehangi.

The Armed Offenders Squad responded and cordons were put in place.

Advertisement

Central Kids Kindergarten Homedale and Aorangi School were put into lockdown by police as a precaution.