A fire has broken out at a compost and bark processing plant west of Tauranga.
Fire and emergency services arrived at the Gammans plant at 6.30am where a building and a nearby pile of bark were alight.
The fire was described as 'well involved'.
There are four appliances and three tankers on the scene.
A police spokeswoman said police were also on scene helping with traffic control.
A Bay of Plenty Times reporter said she was told by the owner that the fire was almost out.
Water tankers from Katikati and Waihī had been at the scene.