A bed and breakfast owner has launched a petition to have a new fence at a renowned Napier lookout demolished.

Mario Schmidt, who owns Bluff Hill Lighthouse B&B, claims the new 1.6m high fence was introduced without proper consultation, was installed upside down, and says it distracts from the beauty of one of the city's best spots.

The fence, which includes an adjacent replacement footpath expected to be finished by early March, had a project budget of $165,000.

"The Bluff Hill lookout is an iconic tourist attraction in Napier and it deserves a more suitable fence," Schmidt said.

"The new cheap budget design degrades the city of Napier and it is also far too high."

But Napier City Council says "public safety" is paramount and the reason for the work, with the old fence a potential danger.

It is not looking at replacing the new fence.

Mario Schmidt (right) said Bluff Hill lookout deserves a more suitable fence. Photo / Paul Taylor

The petition against the 400m fence on Lighthouse Rd has received dozens of signatures so far.

NCC director of infrastructure services Jon Kingsford said the council had received two formal complaints regarding the installation of the fence, but were "not concerned about the petition".

"We have spent a lot of money on the fence already," he said.

Bluff Hill-based Bed and Breakfast owner Mario Schmidt has launched a petition to have the newly installed fence at the lookout demolished. Photo / Supplied

"To replace it with something else would waste the investment already made and would require an even greater investment in a custom designed and built fence."

Schmidt claimed the fence was installed "upside down" and said the bar across the bottom "totally defies logic".

"Everyone now just gains an extra 30cm by stepping on the cross bar on that upside down fence up there. The fence is a disaster."

Kingsford said the fencing panels were installed that was "to make it harder to climb over."

"Adding spikes to the top was also a measure to discourage climbing," he said. "If council want to consider that option then we will report on it as per process for council decisions."

Schmidt was at the fence over the weekend drumming up support for his petition, when he noticed what he felt was another problem.

"I came up to the lookout to put my petition leaflets on the fence to find the gate open," he said.

"I noticed that the gate was able to be opened and that it was no longer secure or shut. A council worker arrived to secure it with a wire.

Schmidt added: "They built a monster of a fence and leave the front door wide open".

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said Bluff Hill fence's lock was forced open by vandals. Photo / Mario Schmidt

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said the fence's lock was forced open by vandals.

"This is not safe," she said. "The fence was vandalised in the weekend and the lock forced open.

"The wire has been put on as a temporary measure until a repair can be made, and additional locks installed. This will be reported to the police and CCTV camera footage reviewed.

The spokeswoman added: "Council asks that any vandalism to public property can be passed on as soon as possible, so it can be fixed as soon as possible."