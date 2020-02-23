

Tributes are flowing online for 7-year-old twin Marama Te Pou, who drowned off the coast of Te Awa, Napier on Friday.

Two young police constables, who were trained lifesavers, tried desperately to reach the stricken boy who was snatched by a wave as he played in the surf at the Napier beach.

The 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman entered the water and managed to reach the child, but were all swept away before being plucked from the water by a rescue helicopter.

Marama, also known as Boombie, could not be revived.

Police confirmed the name the boy who died after being swept out to sea in Napier on Friday was Marama Te Pou, aged 7. Photo / Paul Taylor

He was the son and paua of Liana Te Pou and Marama Te Waa, much loved brother of Neshaiah and Chaz, Mithias and Autumn, Sapphire and Cedar, Shavaughn and Nathan, Halo and his twin Te Whetu Kotahi.

A tangi will be held at the Te Aranga Mārae, Flaxmere, on Tuesday, followed by his burial at Mangaroa Cemetery.

Marewa School, where Marama went to school, has postponed its parent teacher interviews for a week in the wake of the tragedy.

Principal Chris Meynell said his thoughts were with Marama's whānau at this difficult time.

A boy snatched by a wave while playing in the surf near Te Awa drowned, despite a heroic rescue attempt. Photo / Erin Marsh

Tributes on Facebook included former teachers, one of whom wrote:

"Rest In Peace Marama. I will always remember you as the sweet boy with the cheeky smile."

Another local wrote: "This is such heartbreaking news. Rest in paradise Marama, your smile could light up the room. Much love to your lil bro Whetu and the whanau."