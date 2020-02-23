By RNZ

The case of the man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks is due back in court this morning.

The Australian national faces 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial is due to start in June.

The nature of today's pre-trial application in the High Court at Christchurch is currently suppressed by Justice Mander.

Unlike many of his previous hearings, the accused man will not be in court, either in person or via audio visual link, something he requested himself.