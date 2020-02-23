A water blaster which reportedly caught alight sparked a blaze that burned a house to the ground and ripped through 5ha south of Mamaranui, Northland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Craig Dally said two choppers were called in when the vegetation caught alight.

Nine fire crews from Dargaville, Rūāwai, Te Kōpuru were working on the ground Sunday evening.

The fire was now mostly out, with crews dampening down remaining hot spots, Dally said.

No other properties were involved and there were no reports of injuries.

NZTA advised that part of SH12 in Mamaranui was shut due to a large scrub fire about 6pm.

Just under two hours later, the road was reopened with the fire extinguished.

FINAL UPDATE 7:55PM

