Labour has again selected lawyer Helen White to stand in Auckland Central at the September 19 election.

She stood for Labour in the electorate at the 2017 election as well.

The seat is held by National MP and former Education Minister Nikki Kaye with a majority of 1581 votes.

Kaye has held the seat since 2008.

Advertisement

Green Party list MP Chloe Swarbrick is also standing in the seat.

"It's an honour to be selected again to contest Auckland Central for Labour," White said in a statement tonight.

"As a local, I know that the people of Auckland Central are benefiting from the progress the Labour-led Government is making, and I'm running to be an MP to continue that progress.

Helen White in 2018. Photo / Ben Fraser

"Under Jacinda Ardern's leadership, New Zealand is heading in the right direction. Our economy is growing strongly, and we're investing in great public services. We're making good progress tackling problems that have been neglected for too long."

"I'm running to continue that progress and deliver for local people."

White said she grew up in Freemans Bay then worked and raised her three children in Auckland City.

She works in employment law.

Auckland Central is seen by some observers as a strategically important seat which could be open to tactical voting but the combined Labour and Green vote last time was only fractionally higher than Kaye's vote.

Advertisement

The Green candidate in 2017 was Green list MP Denise Roche, who at No 13 on the party list did not have a high enough position to be returned to Parliament.

Helen White was No 40 on the Labour Party list and in fact, is the next MP is should any sitting list MP resign between now and the election.

READ MORE:

• Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals September 19 election date

• Election 2020: The dates you need to know

• John Tamihere hints at running in the general election next year after mayoral defeat

• Rawiri Waititi to stand for Māori Party in Waiariki in 2020 general election