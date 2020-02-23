The Napier Pipe Band were in full stride and full sound when one brave busker at Napier's Art Deco Festival decided to see if he could stop them.

Photos of the incident on Saturday show the busker holding his hand up, pleading with them to come to a halt because his act wasn't finished.

Johann Gogniat, a tourist from Switzerland, told Hawke's Bay Today it was an "extraordinary" sight.

The busker, who Gogniat said was Hungarian, was set to start his "grand finale", a dangerous jump act over some of the crowd, when the pipe band made its way down Marine Pde.

"Fearing not only his major performance stopping but also his money being vaporised, he ran up to the band and stopped their play," Gogniat said,

"He continued his show and the coins were dropping. It was an extraordinary act."

Napier Pipe Band president Julie Baxter said the band had no problems stopping for the busker, despite the fact they were running to their scheduled time.

Parade stoppages sometimes happened, particularly in such a busy area with so many people, she said.

The event was outstanding and it had been a priviledge to have the opportunity to showcase the pipe band, and its incredible work, to thousands, she said.