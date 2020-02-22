A light plane has crashed at Napier Airport - but the two people on board have walked away barely hurt.

Police were called to the scene at 12pm, a spokeswoman said. Air Rescue was on site and fire and ambulance were also sent to the airport.

A photo from the scene shows the blue and yellow biplane flipped on its back on one of the airport's grass runways.

A St John spokeswoman said the two people on board had suffered minor injuries but did not need transporting to hospital.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency NZ central shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire service had also attended but had left the airport by 12.20pm.

"The two people on board both walked away uninjured," Dunbar said. There was no fire and the pair did not need to be freed from the plane.

The fire service rushed to the airport after being called at midday but was not required. Photo / Ian Cooper

More to come.