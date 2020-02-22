When eight police officers hoping to join the Armed Offenders Squad were tasered on the backside by a course instructor, for failing to hit enough targets on the firing range, police brass said there was "insufficient evidence" to lay criminal charges. After appealing a police decision to decline an Official Information Act request, the Herald on Sunday can now report why there was not enough evidence for a prosecution - "almost all" of the eight applicants for the highly contested AOS positions refused to give formal statements.

A senior police officer who tasered armed offenders squad recruits on a training course escaped criminal prosecution because the victimised officers refused to give evidence against him.

The AOS course instructor used a Taser, by

