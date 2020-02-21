A boy who jumped from a school Go Bus in Hawke's Bay has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A St John ambulance attended the scene at 3.38pm.

According to a bystander the boy was meant to get off the bus in Waipawa for a doctor's appointment.

"He forgot, hit emergency stop and as the door opened he threw his bag out and jumped after it."

Passengers heard a thud and saw him roll into gutter, the bystander said. Motorists immediately stopped and ran to the boy.

Another bystander said the boy was unconscious.

The bus was seen to stop abut 500m down the road.

