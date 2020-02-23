Hawke's Bay Regional Council transport committee chairman Martin Williams has proposed a new electric-powered public transport system in Hawke's Bay.

Following the introductions of transport apps Uber and Ola to the region, Williams has suggested an on-demand public transport app, involving a "roving fleet of electric powered mini buses".

Williams said the innovative app could change the way people move around the region.

"Whether you've just stepped off a plane or out a restaurant, wherever it is you want to go, you'd open up the app, put in your destination and press a button," he said. "The app finds a driver and a car pulls up.

"At the moment, you only have fixed fleet of large diesel buses running from point A to B, which outside peak hours are certainly underused and not economic."

Williams added: "We're looking at setting up a workshop on March 27 that'll bring in experts to present us options on how regions like Hawke's Bay can best transition people out of single occupant private car use."

The proposed idea could form part of the council's regional transport plan, which needs to be completed by 2021.

Williams claimed drivers would be able to take people on trips wherever they'd want to go, on a "get on, get off basis".

"It'd free up pressure to use your own car and is more greenhouse gas efficient," he said.

"It would also have a range of other benefits, including reduced road maintenance and greenhouse gas emissions for the region. We need to be innovative and think about the future in front of us, embracing opportunities available through emerging technology".

Williams added: "We've only just started, but that's why we want to start the discussion."

Martin Williams has bought a Nissan Leaf 40X. Photo / Supplied

He also recently made a personal switch to electric with the purchase of a new electric car.

Having purchased a Nissan Leaf 40X from a dealership in Auckland, said his decision to buy an electric car stemmed from a want to make a positive impact on climate change.

"The Regional Council is taking a leadership position on climate change and I think that starts with us as councillors," he said.

"I saw this as a great opportunity to send a signal of the emerging 'direction of travel' for the council, which is itself moving to a hybrid and electric vehicle fleet as part of an overall climate change mitigation response."

With a battery life of between 200 km on open roads and 280 km around town, the Nissan Leaf 40X can be charged overnight, with charging stations on the Napier-Taupo Road, on the road to Wairoa in Putorino and more.