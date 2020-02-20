The results are in and a night on the town and flowers are still staples of Valentine's Day, New Zealand card payments reveal.

Meanwhile, charities, those in the beauty and hairdressing sector and pubs, bars and taverns did not feel the love on February 14.

And those in Taranaki appeared to be the most romantic, while Wellingtonians and those in Marlborough left a lot to be desired.

Comparing spending from Valentine's Day with the previous Friday, Paymark figures showed florists received a whopping 326.9 per cent increase in spending.

Kiwis forked out more than $1.3 million for flowers - the week prior they only spent a little over $300,000.

However, the brunt of card-swiping was done at restaurants and cafes were $18.8m was spent, a 17.1 per cent increase from $16m a week before.

Love-birds also flocked to watch and jewellery retailers, where $1.2m was spent on Valentine's Day - a $360,000 change from the week previous.

All up, spending increased $3.4m Friday-to-Friday through Paymark with the Valentine's Day expenditure at New Zealand merchants reaching $216m.

Between the two Friday's, spending at restaurants and cafes, florists, watch and jewellery retailers was biggest in Taranaki percentage-wise.

The Nelson and Waikato regions followed in second and third, meanwhile, Wellington and Marlborough figured as the least romantic, Paymark revealed.

There was a more than 300 per cent increase in spending in Taranaki but Wellington and Marlborough failed to even reach a 50 per cent increase.

And looking at the overall spending patterns for February, the first 14 days showed a period of modest growth.

Growth had been strongest this month at department stores, followed by liquor suppliers and recreational goods stores.

Overall spending patterns in the first fortnight of February

• Underlying spending up 3.4 per cent.

• Department stores up 9.4 per cent.

• Liquor suppliers up 9.0 per cent.

• Recreational goods stores up 7.8 per cent.

• Clothing shops down 3.3 per cent.

• Accommodation providers down 1.3 per cent.