EDITORIAL

Who couldn't help but be moved by the story of little Emily Wagstaff in the Herald on Sunday today?

Nor shiver when considering seven young chldren, aged under 5, died in preventable drownings last year.

READ MORE:

• Child taken to Starship Hospital in critical condition after near-drowning at an Epsom home

• Drowning tragedy: Dad who died saving child at Wellington's Seatoun Wharf identified as Valeliano Mita

• Child flown to Starship Hospital after near drowning on Kawau Island, Auckland

• Toddler dies on Christmas Eve after drowning incident at his Christchurch home

Emily was saved by what Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter emergency doctor Jono Wills calls a "chain of survival". That is, each of the people who responded to Emily's plight did exactly the right thing.

From the moment her mother Amy saw her inert body in the water, through to the paediatric intensive care unit at Starship, it's a salutory lesson in prevention and what actions are needed.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter emergency doctor Jonathan 'Jono' Wills. Photo / Zico O'Neill

We believe it's an essential read, beginning with Emily's innocent curiosity leading her into the family's new pool. For anyone tempted to rush to judge her parents, your time would be better spent analysing your environment for any possibility a child could find water. Prevention is critical.

Amy's immediate act of leaping to Emily's aid was exactly right. Seconds count. Her father Ivan's applications of first aid were also crucial. Mouth to mouth got Emily breathing, restoring life-sustaining oxygen. "They saved her, simple as that," Dr Wills says.

Advertisement

Emily's survival then depended on the professionalism of our emergency services - the ambulance officers, volunteer firefighters, rescue helicopter crew and hospital staff - who seized on the chance to save this wee girl.

Without Emily's parents doing exactly the right thing, they may well never have had that chance.

Too often we cover stories which do not have such joyous outcomes. Each time, we quote experts who share advice on what should and shouldn't have happened.

In this exultant rather than tragic case, the messages are clear: Take all the precautions possible to safeguard children from water and learn basic first aid. If something is wrong, act fast.

As we said, who would not be moved by Emily's narrow escape? May it move all of us to make a safer environment and learn first aid for our little ones.

For the next Emily.