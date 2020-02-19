It's understood a mayoral task force is being mooted as Wellington City Council moves into damage control over what some councillors are calling a water crisis.

An urgent meeting was held yesterday after two major wastewater pipelines failed within a month of one another and a string of burst water mains, which left hundreds of residents without water in their homes.

Today, it's understood a mayoral task force is being discussed.

Furthermore, Southern Ward councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has called on the council's chief executive to launch a "detailed and wide-ranging inquiry" into the operation of Wellington Water and its relationship with the council.

"Residents deserve better than the defeatist excuses that have been coming out about our city's infrastructure. Our call for a wide-ranging inquiry is about ensuring that we all know the extent of the problems, how they came about, and how much investment is required to fix the problems", she said

The notice of motion has been seconded by councillor Jill Day.

"Water is a taonga for Māori and the Council and Wellington Water must comply with Te Tiriti o Waitangi in the delivery and maintenance services for water in our city, this inquiry will ask important questions to ensure this happens. I am asking the CEO to ensure that mana whenua are actively involved in the inquiry," Day said

At least eight councillors have signed the notice of motion so far, which will be tabled at the council's Strategy and Policy Committee.

At a high-level meeting yesterday Wellington Water bosses admitted they did not have a complete understanding of the state of the water network, and proposed an "enhanced" programme to assess its condition.

They stressed it was not only a matter of past underfunding, but a change in community expectations around the prevention of pollution in streams, the harbour and coastal waters.

Wellington Water tabled several proposals at the meeting to deal with the city's problems, Mayor Andy Foster said.

"Many of the ideas proposed would require additional funding if agreed, which the Council would need to consider carefully. The Council already invests around $180 million per year (averaged over 10 years) on the three waters, and that figure is scheduled to increase in coming years. So our first obligation to ratepayers is to ensure that money's being efficiently spent," he said.

Foster acknowledged Wellington Water was under pressure from both projects in the city and across the region.