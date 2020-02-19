A Canterbury man has been arrested for flashing a laser at a new police helicopter.

The Eagle chopper, being trialled from a Christchurch base for five weeks, was lasered twice on Monday evening, during its first night on duty.

One of those was as the Eagle searched for a victim.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a restricted weapon, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

"The lasering of an aircraft is totally unacceptable behaviour and could cause serious harm to the crew of Eagle, who are there for the protection and safety of all of Christchurch."

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on February 25.

READ MORE:

• New Canterbury police helicopter Eagle lasered twice during its first night

• Arrested man wants police constable punished for 'excessive force'

• Duo arrested after dramatic Auckland police chase

• Police helicopter moving from Mechanics Bay base to Onehunga



On Tuesday, the chopper assisted the local Armed Response Team to complete a number of critical incidents, highlighting the benefit of team work, she said.



"Eagle supported the ART to arrest a priority offender, attend a vehicle-tampering incident, and prevent a possible fleeing driver event with a man who was reported to have a firearm."

Police acknowledged that the noise of the Eagle was new for some in the community, she said.



"Every effort is being taken to reduce any possible disruption, including moving on from areas as soon as possible."

The first night on the job was a busy one for the Eagle, as it assisted officers on the ground to find an offender wanted for assault, located a person in mental distress, and assisted in the search for a victim.

All were safely located.

"Unfortunately, Eagle was also lasered twice during the night, including during the search for the victim," police earlier told the Herald.

"The Eagle crew are working hard to keep the communities of Christchurch safe and it is disappointing that some members of the public have chosen to endanger the lives of those on board."

Advertisement

The Eagle's trial will end on March 20.

"We've seen the benefits Eagle has brought to policing and public safety in Tāmaki Makaurau, and we would like to see whether other communities benefit from having closer access to this service and its benefits," said Commissioner of Police Mike Bush.