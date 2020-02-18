If you're waiting on a parcel to arrive from China, don't hold your breath - NZ Post has halted all mail to and from China.

NZ Post says the suspension is because of partner airlines suspending flights to China.

"Given the current suspension of many airline services into China, NZ Post is currently not accepting any mail or parcels for delivery into China," NZ Post's website states.

The ban on mail and parcels is temporary and will be regularly reviewed.

NZ Post will once again send items when China is able to receive mail and parcels.

Anyone waiting by the mailbox for post sent before February 17 will face "significant delays" until further notice, NZ Post's website states.

"Chinese Government requirements have resulted in the suspension of many services and many senders within China have suspended business in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.

"The suspension of many flights which carry mail and parcels out of China is also contributing to these delays."

The World Health Organisation has confirmed it is safe to receive mail and parcels from China without risk of contracting COVID-19, it says.

"From previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages," the WHO website states.

"We've seen some parcels arriving in NZ with a 'sterilised' label on them, and these may be seen more frequently in the coming weeks," NZ Post said.

"It is our understanding that these may have been sterilised within China (either by the sender, or by China Post) to prevent the spread of the virus locally where packets and parcels are handled more frequently by local delivery and logistics team members."

NZ Post is directing customers with concerns to the WHO factsheet online.

Mail routes have not shut down entirely.

"International Express is still able to be sent to specific destinations at this time," its website advised.