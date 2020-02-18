Police have confirmed two people have been found and were out of the water near Huka Falls.

Taupō police were earlier trying to spot a person on an inner tube who was reportedly being swept down the Waikato River towards Huka Falls.

A police spokeswoman said two people were earlier seen on floating devices.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the two men had managed to get themselves out of the river above the falls.

Police were called at 1.40pm.

The Huka Falls are a set of waterfalls on the Waikato River that drains Lake Taupō.