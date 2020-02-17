The father of a five-year-old Rotorua boy has been charged with his murder.

Police announced today additional charges has been laid in relation to the death of Ferro-James Sio, who died in Rotorua Hospital on February 8.

His father, William James Sio, 24, who was previously charged with assault of a child, has now been charged with murder.

A 28-year-old woman has also been charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.

Both are due to appear in Rotorua District Court on February 27.

A karakia was held for Ferro-James on Sunday.

Organiser Kahira Olley said Ferro-James mattered.

"His life mattered, regardless of whether we knew him or not. He was still a beautiful little boy who was apart of our community," Olley said.

"The least we can do is come together, have a karakia, sing a waiata."