Police have freed a person from a car after it collided with a bus in Kingston this morning.

A spokeswoman said police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 6 and Kent St about 11.20am.

Two people were reportedly in the car but it was not clear how many people were on board the bus.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were in attendance and one person was removed from the vehicle after becoming trapped.

There were no roadblocks in place and no ''serious'' injuries had been reported ''at this stage'' but St John were on the scene.