

For the past two years American couple, and annual visitors to the city Down Under they call a second home, Phil Krueger and Judith Newman have happily picked up a big slice of the admission costs for seniors to enjoy the Super Swim at the Napier Aquatic Centre in Onekawa.

They will continue to do so when they return next year for their now traditional two-month summer stay in Napier.

They are set to fly back to their Texas home later this month and hope that when they return their funding mission may have been picked up by people, and councils, in other centres across the country — to give seniors the chance to enjoy a dip, keep fit and socialise.

Since they decided to use some of their retirement money to do something for their adopted city and country, the number of seniors who have come forward to join the Super Swim club has grown hugely — to the point where the Ivan Wilson pool can become a little bit on the crowded side.

Which is the only slight downside to what has been a remarkable rise in seniors getting togged up and taking a dip.

The couple, who have worked in with the Napier City Council, has put about $18,000 into the scheme which sees over-65s who are SuperGold cardholders able to use the aquatic centre for just $1.

They would otherwise pay up to $3.80.

Napier City Council manager for sports and recreation, Glenn Lucas, described the couple as "champions" for what they were doing.

"The Napier Aquatic Centre is about helping our community build their skills, health and confidence, and thanks to the generosity of Philip and Judith we have been able to reduce a key barrier for many seniors and help Napier's older adults improve their health and wellbeing."



"With the success of it we are wondering how something like this could be pursued in other cities here in New Zealand," Krueger said.

"I do not think private individuals would be able to entirely fund something like this in larger cities but it seems to make so much sense to help seniors stay active and have some socialising at the same time — I am sure it reduces costs to the Government for health care."

The couple said they would "love to see" the Government more involved in helping fund such a scheme.

Newman said they did not seek plaudits for what they did and were simply doing something for the city which been so welcoming of them as annual visitors for the past 21 years.

In that time they had also put funds into restoration of the old Napier Cemetery on Napier Hill, upkeep work at the Botanical Gardens and programmes to safeguard the kiwi.

They embraced the Super Swim as it ensured senior people, a slice of life they are part of, could enjoy aquatic activities.

"And we will keep putting into it after we have gone — that is in our will," Newman said.

"We won't be here to use it," Krueger added. "Have to give some of it away."